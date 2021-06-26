Covid-19 halves deportations from SA, but usual culprits head list

The Covid-19 lockdown halved the number of illegal immigrants SA deported.

Only 14,859 people were deported between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021, compared with 29,376 in the previous 12 months, according to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Four countries — Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Lesotho — accounted for well over 90% of deportations in both years. But the proportions contributed by some of the quartet changed significantly.

In 2019/20, 13,834 deportations to Mozambique accounted for nearly half of the total. But the 2,714 deportations to SA's north-easterly neighbour the following year made up only 18% of the total.