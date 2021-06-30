ConCourt had no option but to jail Zuma — experts
The Constitutional Court had no other option but to jail former president Jacob Zuma over his contemptuous defiance of the rule of law and the court itself.
The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) had no other option but to jail former president Jacob Zuma over his contemptuous defiance of the rule of law and the court itself.
This is according to legal experts and political analysts who weighed in on the matter on Tuesday as Zuma was slapped with direct imprisonment for 15 months...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.