ConCourt had no option but to jail Zuma — experts

The Constitutional Court had no other option but to jail former president Jacob Zuma over his contemptuous defiance of the rule of law and the court itself.

This is according to legal experts and political analysts who weighed in on the matter on Tuesday as Zuma was slapped with direct imprisonment for 15 months...