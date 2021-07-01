Fourth highest daily new infections as SA records 21,584 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Figures released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday showed Gauteng continued to be the country’s Covid-19 epicentre with 12,806 cases recorded in the province in 24 hours. There were 2,447 cases recorded in the Western Cape, and more than 1,000 cases recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and Limpopo.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 28.4%.

Gauteng accounts for most new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%).