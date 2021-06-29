220 dead, 13,300 infected in a day as Covid-19 third wave bites

Another 226 people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in SA in the past 24 hours, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to climb.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that in the same period, here were 13,347 new Covid-19 cases recorded, with Gauteng continuing to bear the brunt of the third wave. The new cases came at a positivity rate of 26.2%.

There have now been 1,954,466 confirmed cases to date, and 60,264 deaths.