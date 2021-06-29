220 dead, 13,300 infected in a day as Covid-19 third wave bites
Another 226 people were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 in SA in the past 24 hours, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continues to climb.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that in the same period, here were 13,347 new Covid-19 cases recorded, with Gauteng continuing to bear the brunt of the third wave. The new cases came at a positivity rate of 26.2%.
There have now been 1,954,466 confirmed cases to date, and 60,264 deaths.
Of the new cases, 8,925 were in Gauteng, while there were 992 in the Western Cape and 947 in KwaZulu-Natal.
The NICD said that there were 711 hospital admissions reported in the past 24 hours, meaning that there were 12,559 Covid-19 patients in the country's health facilities.
TimesLIVE
