One dead, three wounded as bullets hit cars on bridge over M1 in Joburg
One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting incident on a bridge over the M1 highway at Woodmead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the shooting on the Woodmead Road bridge happened at about 10.40am.
Herbst said one man had been shot dead and two others sustained critical injuries. A third person sustained minor injuries.
“Traffic was severely backed up, with multiple cars that had stopped in the road where the shooting had taken place,” he said.
A man was airlifted to hospital while the other victims were treated at the scene.
Gauteng police could not immediately comment.
⚠️ ⛔️ Active Crime Scene - M1 Woodmead Area— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) June 30, 2021
Shootout occurred on the M1 Woodmead, motive of the shooting currently unknown, multiple patients, 1 patient P4.
Vision Tactical Units on scene with law enforcement and emergency services.
1 patient flown to hospital. 🚁 pic.twitter.com/t0402TREAh
Woodmead shooting: Looks like a Hijacking that went wrong. Hunt for the gang is underway. Some arrests reportedly made. @Fidelity_Secure chopper and ground teams also in the air. pic.twitter.com/RLLpRCJmFB— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 30, 2021
