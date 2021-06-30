Body shaming tears at the moral fabric of our society

Let us kill this stereotype that there is one narrow standard of beauty that all of us must fit into.

Let us kill this stereotype that there is one narrow standard of beauty that all of us must fit into. We complement each other with our differences, and body shaming comes in so many ways we can even think of.



Many people think body shaming affects only fat people. As a skinny woman, I grew up being told to eat more, being asked if I get locked up in a briefcase when my family is about to eat, you're lucky you can eat whatever you want, why are you so tall, etc. I grew up wanting to be chubby, and I know many kids are experiencing this kind of body shaming..