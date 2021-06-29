Vaccine SA sold would have protected people, experts lament

Health experts have slammed the government for selling vaccines that would have protected scores of people against a Covid-19 variant that is now dominant in SA.

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine that SA sold to other African states in February offers a 94% efficacy against the new Delta variant that was first detected in India and has wreaked havoc over the past couple of months...