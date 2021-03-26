Medical scientists slam sale of AstraZeneca vaccine to African Union

SA has “squandered the opportunity to protect at least 500,000 of its most vulnerable citizens before the next resurgence” of Covid-19 infections, said top medical scientists.

In an editorial published on Thursday in the SA Medical Journal, the scientists attacked the country’s decision to resell its million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the African Union (AU).

The editorial was written by:

Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi;

Prof Francois Venter, divisional head of Ezintsha at Wits University, the first author;

Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases expert at Wits;

Prof Alex van den Heever from the Wits school of governance;

Prof Mosa Moshabela, chief medical specialist and dean in the school of nursing and public health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal; and

Prof Marc Mendelson, an infectious disease expert at the University of Cape Town.

Madhi was the principal investigator of an AstraZeneca vaccine trial, which found it did not have an efficacy of at least 60% against mild-moderate Covid-19 due to the B. 1.351 variant.