WATCH | How these little kids dancing will make your day

Is there any more pure expression of happiness than dance? Stamping feet, clapping hands and manic movement communicate joy in a way that no other syntax can.

For those with the rhythmic understanding and physical capability, there is no greater gift than having the opportunity to turn this visceral euphoria into a career.

Dance for All is a youth-focused project that gives dance training to children in historically disadvantaged communities like Delft, Nyanga and Khayelitsha.

They teach a wide variety of styles from ballet and contemporary to African dance and hip-hop.

Reaching more than 1500 children, Dance for All caters for everyone; from kids who just want to move to budding professionals.