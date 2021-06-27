Kubayi issues impassioned plea to SA to adhere to Covid-19 protocols

It is your civil duty, when you see someone not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols, to tell them that their conduct is “unbecoming and unacceptable”.

This was stated by acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi who made a plea to the country to comply with non-pharmaceutical measures.

“We are pleading with you South Africans and we are pleading with you Gautengers. We can increase the restrictions but without your response, we will not be able to win this pandemic,” said Kubayi on Saturday.

During an impromptu media briefing on Saturday, Kubayi and a panel of experts said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was driving the third wave in SA. The announcement followed an emergency special meeting of the national coronavirus command council.

In the wake of the surge in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday to implement further restrictions.