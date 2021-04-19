'Our staff is properly qualified'

Aggrieved families urged to come forward

The department of health in Mpumalanga has invited all families who were on the receiving end of alleged medical negligence at the Bernice Samuel Hospital to come forward and table their unresolved cases.



Spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said cases that were reported had been investigated accordingly and referred to the legal unit or labour relations for proper sanctions against staff. "Those families are encouraged to provide specific information on unresolved cases," said Malamule. ..