Ban on leisure travel from Gauteng will be 'devastating' for KZN tourism: Fedhasa

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) in KwaZulu-Natal says the banning of leisure travel from Gauteng under harder lockdown restrictions will be devastating for the hospitality industry.

Fedhasa east coast chair Brett Tungay told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday that scores of hospitality establishments in the province relied on guests from Gauteng visiting over the school winter holidays.

“It's actually quite devastating with Gauteng being closed. Large sections of KwaZulu-Natal, like us in the northern and central Drakensberg, 60% of our clientele is Johannesburg-based. It's going to have a huge effect there.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that SA would be moved to adjusted alert level 4 of the lockdown in the wake of an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng.

Travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited, though residents may return home. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods.