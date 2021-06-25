Gauteng may face worst-case scenario within two days

Health experts in Gauteng have warned that if cases of Covid-19 do not drop in two days, the province might have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Health experts in Gauteng have warned that if cases of Covid-19 do not drop in two days, the province might have to prepare for the worst-case scenario.



In a briefing held on Thursday in Ormonde, Johannesburg by the provincial command council, Dr Mary Kawonga from the premier’s advisory committee said Gauteng was the epicentre of the pandemic and it needed urgent intervention to slow down the rate of infections, hospitalisation and deaths...