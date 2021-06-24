Africa CDC says continent not winning against 'brutal' Covid-19 pandemic

Africa is not winning its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as a third wave sweeps the continent and countries struggle to access enough vaccines for their populations, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday.

The Covax programme co-led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for fair distribution of vaccines is planning a shake-up as it has been shunned by rich countries and failed to meet the needs of the poorest, internal documents seen by Reuters show.

Nkengasong said he was more worried about getting vaccines in time, regardless of where the doses came from.

“The third wave has come with severity that most countries were not prepared for. So the third wave is extremely brutal,” Nkengasong said during a weekly online briefing.

“Let me put it bluntly: we are not winning in Africa, this battle against the virus. So it does not really matter to me whether the vaccines are from Covax or anywhere. All we need is rapid access to vaccines.”