Businessman bust for selling R2.3m in funeral policies without 'required documentation'

A Cape Town businessman who collected R2.3m for unauthorised funeral policies will spend the next three years under correctional supervision.

Mlondolozi Maseti, 47, was sentenced in the specialised serious commercial crimes court in Bellville on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks arrested Maseti in February after investigations revealed he had collected more than R2.3m from “multiple individuals” for funeral cover.