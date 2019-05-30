The banking fees price war just got hotter

First National Bank has just upped the ante on its rivals in the banking fees price war for your money.

In response to recent fee announcements from three of the "big five" banks, African Bank and newcomer TymeBank, FNB has reduced the monthly fees on several of its accounts. It also simplified the charging structures that apply to cash withdrawals and to send money, and introduced free airtime, SMSes and data to some customers who use FNB Connect.

The bank’s new fee structure for 2019 will come into effect in July.

Last week, African Bank launched its MyWorld account, which attracts no monthly fee. This follows the launch of TymeBank’s EveryDay account three months ago, which is also a monthly fee-free account.

And last week, Standard Bank launched its MyMo account, which carries a monthly fee of R4.95 – undercutting Capitec’s Global One by 5 cents. In January, Nedbank launched its MobiMoney account, which is a monthly fee-free account that can be opened in minutes using any cellphone, your name and ID number.

In some instances, FNB has trimmed its monthly fee – by 80 cents on the Easy Pay-As-You-Use account – and in other instances slashed it: customers with Gold Fusion accounts will get a R46 cut in their monthly fee, which goes from R155 a month to R109, and Premier Select account holders will pay R10 less in their monthly fee, which comes down to R45 a month.