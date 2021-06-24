Man, 29, dies after alleged cop beating at Jeppe station: Ipid investigating

Jeppe police officers are under investigation over the alleged beating of a man in front of his brother and girlfriend.

The 29-year-old was arrested for allegedly being in possession of drugs and resisting arrest, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said. After the alleged beating on June 12, he was not charged.

On his release from the police station, his girlfriend took him to hospital. He was later transferred to a hospital in Mpumalanga, where he died.

Ipid's Gauteng team on Thursday attended the post mortem at the Ermelo provincial hospital in Mpumalanga.

The police watchdog said the man's brother said he had video footage of the police officers beating his brother and some photos as well. He and the girlfriend also took down the registration number of the vehicle, which Ipid said has been confirmed to be from the Jeppe tracing team.

A case against the police officers for the alleged assault was not opened, said Ipid, because when the girlfriend went to lodge the complaint, she was met by one of the officers allegedly involved in the assault.

He allegedly took the J88 form [medico-legal examination by a doctor] from her, destroyed it and chased her away, said Ipid. Its investigation continues.

TimesLIVE