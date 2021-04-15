Ipid probes death of man during standoff with metro cops in Tshwane

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a man who was hit by a rubber bullet as Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers dispersed a crowd in Leeufontein, near Baviaanspoort.

The incident happened after a joint operation between the metro police, SAPS and the electricity department against illegal electricity connections in the area on Tuesday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola confirmed that the directorate was investigating the matter.

TMPD spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the incident was under internal investigation and a case of murder had been opened for investigation by SAPS and Ipid.

Mahamba said there had been a joint operation in which illegal cables worth about R800,000 were removed along with illegal transformers. Later that day, the TMPD received a complaint at 10pm that the community was doing illegal reconnections.