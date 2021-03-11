Cele visits home of Mthokozisi Ntumba

Police minister Bheki Cele is visiting the family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, the 35-year-old man who was gunned down by police during a protest by Wits University students in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed that the minister would visit the family on Thursday morning.

The visit to the family house in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, comes just as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation team "works around the clock, processing voluminous evidence gathered earlier today (Wednesday) in the crime scene during the preliminary investigation it conducted".

Ntumba was coming from a clinic where he had just been treated and was shot several times as he asked, "Why are you shooting me", an eyewitness told Sowetan on Wednesday.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: "It is alleged that the young man, who is a civilian, was not part of the protest had just left the doctor’s rooms when he was allegedly shot by the police officers.