Late Kenneth Kaunda praised for role in SA's Struggle

ANC stalwart Mavuso Msimang said that Zambia’s role in the fight for SA’s liberation surpassed all countries in terms of giving refuge and accommodating exiles who fled the country.

Zambia’s first democratically elected president Dr Kenneth Kaunda has been widely hailed for the central role he played in SA’s fight against the apartheid regime.



Kaunda, who led Zambia from 1964 to 1990, died yesterday, aged 97...