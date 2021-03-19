'Men wanting control over the vagina is the root cause of GBV war'

Arts activist Masheane makes grim points in her new production

Award-winning poet, playwright and director Napo Masheane has come full circle as a performer and the type of narratives she promotes.



Masheane last performed on stage 11 years ago doing her show Fat Black Women Sing at the Market Theatre laboratory. In the intervening years, she had been focusing on establishing herself as a writer, director and teacher...