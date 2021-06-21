State is doing nothing to protect us from armed criminals
What kind of a country are we to see such a boom in security companies?
Many of us thought 1994 had brought an end to the armed Struggle. We were, to a large extent, of the view that the country will unfold into a new, safe Republic, where our well-being will gradually be ushered in through peaceful legislative processes, because a liberation movement was now in power.
In power with a sufficient majority to better our lives as had been the promise since day one in power. A better life for all. Not a bitter one, nor a better lie...
