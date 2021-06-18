South Africa

Joburg primary school principal shot dead

18 June 2021 - 10:00
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The principal was shot dead inside the school premises. Stock photo.
The principal was shot dead inside the school premises. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

The principal of a primary school in Finetown, Johannesburg, was gunned down early on Friday.

Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the principal was killed inside the school premises.

“We are on our way to the school to understand what might have transpired there,” said Mabona.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the principal had been shot several times.

A murder case has been opened. No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Off-duty KZN K9 police officer killed in tavern shooting

An off-duty KwaZulu-Natal police dog handler was shot dead on Tuesday night while playing snooker with friends in a tavern.
News
1 day ago

‘We all knew you were innocent' — New footage of Lindani Myeni’s death opens old wounds

New footage from the Honolulu home where Lindani Myeni was shot dead has opened old wounds, with many on social media calling for justice for the ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight