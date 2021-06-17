‘We all knew you were innocent' — New footage of Lindani Myeni’s death opens old wounds

The Myeni family's lawyer, James Bickerton, said the couple testified Myeni never made physical contact with them.

“The couple testified that Myeni never came closer than one to two metres and made no physical contact. On the 911 call, the woman confirms to the operator that Myeni is not armed, shouting or threatening. The landlord has confirmed in a deposition that no property was taken, missing or otherwise disturbed,” said Bickerton.

He alleged the family was still waiting for Myeni’s cellphone and his legal team would continue to dig for facts in the case in the next coming weeks.

Myeni's wife, Lindsay, said the footage confirmed that her husband was innocent.

The pair lived in Hawaii with their two children.

“We all knew you were innocent. Murdered by police senselessly. They feared your golden skin,” said Lindsay.

“I can’t even say anything. You hated racism. You kept talking about wanting to go to law school to help fix this broken system. I just wish I could talk to you. Just hear your beautiful voice. Feel your big hugs. The kids and I miss you kakhulu (so much).”

On social media, scores demanded that justice be served for Myeni's death.

Here is snapshot of what many had to say: