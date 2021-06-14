‘It’s very bad’: Gauteng private hospitals take strain as third wave hits

Private hospitals in Gauteng are under severe strain as Covid-19 infections continue to rise by the thousands in the province.

“You will not get a bed for Covid-19. It is extremely difficult. People are also lying in the casualty [wards] in the private sectors,” SA Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said.

“It is very bad and there is nothing we can do about it. Therefore we are asking the elderly people to go and vaccinate because the hospitals are full of elderly people. Doctors cannot cope if there is not a bed, so you stress.”

Coetzee said the warning bells had been sounded for the third wave, which had now well and truly hit. Last week, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) officially declared a third wave in SA.

“This whole weekend I sat with patients who could not be admitted and whose oxygen levels were low. So you know how stressful that is? Do you know how it feels that the patient can die and there is no bed and you have to treat that patient out of hospital?

“There is no increase in beds, there is no increase in doctors and there is no increase in nurses — and it is not going to change,” she said.