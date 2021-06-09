Mantashe’s warning to ANC: Learn from communist China or die from corruption

The ANC and its government has two options: it either it roots out corruption or dies because of corruption.

And there are lessons to be learnt from the Communist Party of China, which abhors corruption and deals with it decisively.

So says ANC chair and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe — also a leader of the SA Communist Party — who was delivering the keynote address of the Moses Kotane Memorial Lecture, hosted by the University of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

According to Mantashe, the ANC had dipped so deep into corruption that if the problem was not addressed now, only the party’s death would bring about a rude awakening. Mantashe believes the situation was so bad that it was fair to paint all ANC leaders as corrupt because they are either “in reality and by association”.