SA records 5,552 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with two-thirds in Gauteng

Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

Latest figures show that there were 5,552 new infections recorded, with 3,720 of them (67%) being recorded in Gauteng. The province with the next-highest number of cases was the Western Cape with 446 cases, followed by the Northern Cape with 248 and KwaZulu-Natal with 247 cases.

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,752,630 cumulative cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus last year.