South Africa

SA records 5,552 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours with two-thirds in Gauteng

The positivity rate of new cases — the number of positive results against the number of tests taken in 24 hours — continued to climb, hitting 18.5%

By TimesLIVE - 15 June 2021 - 06:23
Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Kateryna Kon

Gauteng accounted for more than two-thirds of the 5,500 Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

Latest figures show that there were 5,552 new infections recorded, with 3,720 of them (67%) being recorded in Gauteng. The province with the next-highest number of cases was the Western Cape with 446 cases, followed by the Northern Cape with 248 and KwaZulu-Natal with 247 cases.

The new infections mean that there have now been 1,752,630 cumulative cases recorded across SA since the outbreak of the virus last year.

The NICD also reported that there were 153 in-hospital deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 57,884. There were 936 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,773,417 people had been vaccinated so far by the close of day on June 12.

TimesLIVE

Covid shows no sign of fatigue

With an average 9,000 cases of Covid-19 reported a day, SA is now firmly in the grip of a third wave of infections.
Opinion
1 day ago

Covid-19 exposed weaknesses in SA's food systems: agriculture minister, Thoko Didiza

Agriculture, land affairs and rural development minister Thoko Didiza says the Covid-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in the country's “food systems”, ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...