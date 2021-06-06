Heavy machinery burnt in suspected arson attack at Richards Bay Minerals, no arrests yet

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after heavy machinery was allegedly set alight at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said no arrests have been made so far.

She explained that the incident occurred on Friday, just before midday.

“It is alleged that a group of community members arrived at the business premises and burnt four machines. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by KwaMbonambi SAPS,” Mbele said.

In a statement, trade union United Associations of SA (Uasa) called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, the provincial government and the police to restore order and safety to the mine’s operations.

“The violence and destruction at RBM are out of hand and cannot be allowed to continue,” the union said.

RBM is the largest taxpayer in KwaZulu-Natal, contributing R6.2bn annually, said the union.