World Blood Donor Day call: Give blood and save lives

Today is World Blood Donor Day. To mark this day, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has launched its National Blood Donor Month campaign and has pleaded to people to donate blood regularly.

This year’s campaign is themed #GiveBloodAndKeeptheWorldBeating.

“This year, World Blood Donor Day finds us recovering from a unique set of circumstances that brought the world to its knees. Even amidst the pandemic, our annual observance has in no way lost its significance and importance. With hosts of people still receiving blood transfusions in hospitals, the need for blood has not slowed down.

“This amazing effort during a moment of exceptional distress exemplifies the importance of collaboration, while encouraging the government and national health authorities to support the development of necessary resources, systems and infrastructure, to boost the collection of blood from unpaid, voluntary donors,” said SANBS chief executive Ravi Reddy in a statement.

The nonprofit organistaion has further encouraged young people to donate blood.

“In honour of Youth Month, we are reminded of young people’s long history of activism, proactiveness, and banding together for a shared cause. And as such, the international #GiveBloodAndKeeptheWorldBeating movement taps into the youth's idealism and passion for bringing vital causes to life, such as that of those in need of blood.

"Additionally, the movement strives to create change, improve health, and raise global awareness about the significance of blood donation on a regular basis.

"Attempts to save lives have been at the forefront of all blood donors' minds, and we want to thank them for their involvement and support."