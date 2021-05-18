Two farmers added to list of suspects in the murder of Coka brothers

Two more suspects arrested in connection with the murder of the Coka brothers were granted R10,000 bail each by the Piet Retief magistrate's court on Monday.

Brothers Zenzele, 40, and Mgcini, 36, were allegedly killed at Bampoen farm on April 9, when they were apparently trying to break up a scuffle between the farmers and job seekers.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Monica Nyuswa, the two farmers, Andre Pienaar, 32 and Wiener Potgieter, 47, handed themselves over to the police at the weekend.

They join four other farmers – Daniel Malan, 38, Cornelius Greyling, 26, Othard Clingberg, 58, and Michael Sternberg, 31 – who were arrested on April 9, and farmworker Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, who was arrested on April 15.

“The two accused, who are also farmers, handed themselves to the police at the weekend and on Monday they were both granted R10,000 bail each. They and the other five accused will appear on June 30 in the same court on two charges of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice,” said Nyuswa.