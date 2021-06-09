South Africa

Daytime load-shedding kicks in from Wednesday

By Staff Reporter - 09 June 2021 - 09:13
Use a flask to store hot water from the kettle if you want to save electricity.
Use a flask to store hot water from the kettle if you want to save electricity.
Image: 123RF/ Monchai Tudsamalee

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until Sunday night due to delays in returning generating units to service.

Eskom said these units were at the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.

“In addition, these constraints have been exacerbated by high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days brought about by the colder temperatures.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid load-shedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted and reducing available capacity. It is therefore necessary to implement load-shedding continuously to replenish the emergency reserves.”

The enforced rolling outages at stage 2 are expected to continue until 10pm on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm

Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 2 load-shedding would be in place from 5pm to 10pm.
News
19 hours ago

Power cut risk all week, says Eskom, as stage 1 load-shedding returns on Monday night

With further breakdowns and delays in returning generating units, load-shedding will be implemented from between 5pm and 10pm on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...