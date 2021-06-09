EXPLAINER | What Eskom’s stage 4 load-shedding means
Although load-shedding in the past few weeks has been on stages 1 and 2, Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will move to stage 4 from 2pm to 10pm.
In an explanation provided by Eskom on the stages of load-shedding, the power utility said stage 4 will double the frequency of stage 2 cuts.
Eskom said this means customers will be scheduled for load-shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time, or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.
The power utility said stage 1 allows for up to 1,000MW of the national load to be shed. Stage 2 allows for as much as 2,000MW to be cut.
Stage 3 allows for up to 3,000MW of the national load to be shed and stage 4 allows for as much as 4,000MW to be cut.
Eskom said stage 1 requires the least amount of load-shedding, or three times over a four-day period for two hours at a time.
When Eskom moves to stage 2 power cuts, this means there is a doubling of the frequency of stage 1, and customers are scheduled for load-shedding six times over four days for two hours at a time.
Stage 3 increases the frequency of stage 2 by 50%, which means customers will be scheduled for load-shedding nine times over four days for two hours at a time. Stage 4 is explained above.
TimesLIVE
