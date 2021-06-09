South Africa

EXPLAINER | What Eskom’s stage 4 load-shedding means

By Staff Reporter - 09 June 2021 - 14:24
Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm to 10pm on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 2pm to 10pm on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Although load-shedding in the past few weeks has been on stages 1 and 2, Eskom announced on Wednesday that it will move to stage 4 from 2pm to 10pm.

In an explanation provided by Eskom on the stages of load-shedding, the power utility said stage 4 will double the frequency of stage 2 cuts.

Eskom said this means customers will be scheduled for load-shedding 12 times over a four-day period for two hours at a time, or 12 times over an eight-day period for four hours at a time.

The power utility said stage 1 allows for up to 1,000MW of the national load to be shed. Stage 2 allows for as much as 2,000MW to be cut.

Stage 3 allows for up to 3,000MW of the national load to be shed and stage 4 allows for as much as 4,000MW to be cut.

Eskom said stage 1 requires the least amount of load-shedding, or three times over a four-day period for two hours at a time.

When Eskom moves to stage 2 power cuts, this means there is a doubling of the frequency of stage 1, and customers are scheduled for load-shedding six times over four days for two hours at a time.

Stage 3 increases the frequency of stage 2 by 50%, which means customers will be scheduled for load-shedding nine times over four days for two hours at a time. Stage 4 is explained above.

TimesLIVE

Stage 4 load-shedding! Eskom says need for increased power cuts due to more breakdowns

The move to stage 4 is due to additional breakdowns of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha power station, says Eskom.
News
3 hours ago

Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 5pm

Eskom announced on Tuesday that stage 2 load-shedding would be in place from 5pm to 10pm.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...