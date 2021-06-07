Ray of Hope for warmth for the vulnerable in Alex

Rays of Hope nonprofit organisation (NPO) has asked members of the public to donate blankets, warm clothes and cash contributions for food and medicine as part of their their annual #WarmUpAlex Winter Drive 2021 campaign.

"We have received about 45 blankets, and been promised over 300 from 67 Blankets but the campaign has only just started in earnest," CEO of Rays of Hope Sihle Mooi told Sowetan.

“Winters in Alexandra are brutal for vulnerable families who feel the brunt of Johannesburg’s notorious cold spells, which are even more heart-breaking to endure if they don’t have proper shelter, safe heaters or even warm clothes. #WarmUpAlex sets out to help them keep warm, and safe,” said Mooi.

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela is a blanket-making, through knitting, initiative started by philanthropist Carolyn Steyn in 2013 after she was persuaded by Mandela's former secretary Zelda le Grange.

Mooi said the biggest impact cold winter temperatures have on the people of Alexandra is that they make use of paraffin heaters and other forms of heating, which too often result in fires that destroy homes.

"In the years that we have been distributing blankets [and other necessities], there has been a marked decrease in the number of fires. These heaters also give off dangerous fumes, which are detrimental to the health of the people in that home."