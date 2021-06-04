Temperatures should warm up in the next few days as first cold spell of winter moves out of SA
The weather system that caused the cold snap over the past few days has moved out of the country, says the SA Weather Service.
Forecaster Luthando Masinini said there was a chance of adverse weather in parts of KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, but it was largely “fine” elsewhere in SA.
“The system that has caused the [inclement] weather over the past few days has moved out of the country at this stage. It has remnants affecting the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal, but it’s just nothing really to raise your eyebrows about,” he said.
The weather would clear from Saturday, except for some showers along the KZN north coast.
“The rest of the country should be fine,” he said.
The forecaster said there was another weather system moving closer to SA, which would likely reach the west coast by Tuesday.
“Sunday it's the same. We are not expecting any significant weather, except the cloudy conditions over the northeastern parts. There is a cut-off low, another system moving closer. By Tuesday it should be reaching the west coast of the country to bring in some clouds there.
“It looks like it’s quiet until that system starts to move along the west coast. We will be monitoring.”
Masinini said temperatures would recover into next week.
“Temperatures are still cold, it’s cool now, recovering slowly into next week. Ahead of that system, it looks like we will see some offshore temperatures starting to rise, especially over the interior.”
TimesLIVE
