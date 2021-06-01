South Africa

KZN braces for 'significant' snowfall and heavy rain

01 June 2021 - 11:26
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Snow and rain are on the cards for KZN this week.
Image: File photo.

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert as KwaZulu-Natal braces for “significant” snowfall and heavy rain expected from Tuesday and likely to continue into the weekend.

With snowfall predicted over the Drakensberg, the provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department has urged residents living in the vicinity and surrounding areas to postpone unnecessary trips because of poor driving conditions.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka appealed to residents “to exercise extreme caution following the warning issued by the SA Weather Service, warning of inclement weather conditions expected to start today and continue into the weekend”.

“The inclement conditions are expected to bring significant snowfall over the Drakensberg and the surrounding areas, including Kokstad and Underberg.

“This could potentially lead to road closures and the risk of motorists being stranded due to poor weather conditions,” he said.

Hlomuka said residents must plan their trips carefully and keep a close eye on weather conditions. “We are appealing to all communities in the areas that are expected to receive significant snowfall to be vigilant and to postpone any unnecessary trips.”

The inclement weather conditions are expected to extend to the northern parts of the province, where the risk of localised flooding will be high “as a result of the disruptive rainfall which is expected from this morning and [will] continue into the evening”.

Hlomuka also urged motorists and residents in the uMkhanyakude, eastern Zululand and eastern King Cetshwayo districts to exercise extreme caution, especially in low-lying areas.

“Disaster management teams are on alert across the province and will be monitoring all major routes and areas that are prone to flooding.”

TimesLIVE

