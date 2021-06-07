Long walk for African Minions footwear

Pro-black Mda launches sneakers range after 12 years of struggle

Mpumi Mda left her communications job, sold her West Rand house and persisted in creating her own sneaker brand after 30 factories rejected her shoe idea.



Mda, 35, of Little Falls, Roodepoort, is the founder and creator of Long Walks by African Minions – a local sneaker brand. She said she and her team created the concept in 2009, a day before Mandela Day...