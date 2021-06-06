Motlanthe implores ANC to focus on present, not the past
Leaders urged to uphold party's values
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe has urged the ANC to stop trying to preserve its past and focus on the challenges that the party is facing at the moment.
Motlanthe made the call yesterday during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Roodepoort Cemetery, west of Johannesburg, where struggle stalwarts Andrew and June Mlangeni were buried...
