ConCourt appeal scrapped in another blow for Ace Magashule

The ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) in the Free State has withdrawn its request to the Constitutional Court to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that declared its election in 2018 unlawful and unconstitutional.

The decision to appeal by the PEC, through chairperson Sam Mashinini, raised eyebrows this week because the ANC national working committee (NWC) had made clear it preferred a “political solution”.

The NWC appointed former president Kgalema Motlanthe to “lead engagements aimed at building a united structure in the province”.

It appears the PEC was reined in by the ANC national officials, and TimesLIVE has seen a letter by ANC Free State secretary Paseka Nompondo to Moroka Attorneys informing them of the decision to withdraw the appeal.

Dated April 22, the letter reads: “ANC national officials as well as the national working committee have directed the PEC that this matter be resolved through political and organisational processes and not through legal processes. This political and organisational process is currently proceeding.”