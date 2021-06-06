KZN records 227 new Covid-19 infections, expands vaccine rollout to pre-empt third wave

KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated 360,451 people in the province and it plans to begin the vaccination of teachers from Wednesday, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.

Briefing the media, Zikalala said the province has not reached the third wave of Covid-19 infections yet.

“Many people have been asking whether the province is in the third wave or not. The answer is that, at this stage, we will say no,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala said a 10% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average will trigger an alert, while a 20% increase in cases over a seven-day moving average will trigger resurgence, which may indicate that the province is entering a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

He said the latest information gathered was that over the past 24 hours, the province has recorded 227 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 340,586.

He said the total number of deaths in the province is 10,533.

Zikalala said the province continued to observe an increase in the number of new cases recorded weekly and this was concerning.

The number of new cases was 726 for week 21 and 900 for week 22.