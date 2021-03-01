Organisation calls for suspension of judge Hlophe after Bongo’s acquittal

Freedom Under Law has called for Western Cape judge president John Hlophe to be suspended pending the conclusion of the proceedings for his removal from office.

The organisation made this comment on Monday following Hlophe’s decision on Friday when he acquitted ANC MP Bongani Bongo on a charge of corruption.

Hlophe found Bongo not guilty of allegedly attempting to bribe Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

Hlophe dismissed the case after lawyers for Bongo filed a section 174 application on the basis there was no evidence on which a court would reasonably return a finding of guilt.

Freedom Under Law said it was not concerned with the political consequences of Hlophe’s dismissal of the corruption case against Bongo.

“Our concern is its implications for the administration of justice,” said the organisation's chairperson, judge Johann Kriegler.