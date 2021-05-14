Opening new markets instead of reviving old ones key to economic recovery

Township folks can inject new life into domestic flying

Now is the time to tackle boldly a more dynamic phase of pandemic recovery in which we think about the future beyond imagining a return to “normal” or counting out how many months we think it could be until we return to the same levels of business that existed in December 2019.



For most businesses and organisations, the reality is increasingly accepted that we will never again be “normal” in the sense in which we understood the term 18 months ago...