Man relives 'cop' assault trauma

Assailant appeared to be looking for valuables

The driver of the Bentley who was assaulted by an alleged bogus traffic cop says he believes he was smacked and punched because the man could not find valuable items in his car.



The businessman from Johannesburg, whose assault was captured on a video that went viral on social media, broke his silence yesterday after Sowetan tracked him down but he asked not be named as he feared for his safety. The 34- year-old businessman said the "cop" who had flagged him while driving with his wife and two friends in Hartesbeesport, North West, on Saturday, had grown agitated when he called a metro cop friend to try and verify which traffic department the “cop” who had flagged him down worked for...