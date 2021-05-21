'The Black community has completely taken over': Ambitious youngsters on Mzansi's skateboarding scene

Goitsemodimo Melato swerves swiftly up a skateboarding ramp to perform a dangerous trick and roars with pride as he coolly lands on his feet.

Known as “Paul is a problem” in the South African skateboarding world, the 23-year-old skater has been consumed with the sport since he was 12 years old and is clearly passionate about putting township skateboarding on the map.

“I got my first skateboard from one of my friends in school as a birthday present and I have never stopped,” he says.

His passion became evident when Melato and other skateboarders in his community of Sebokeng in the Vaal revamped an old building site to create a safe and trendy space for skateboarders to practise their skills. Often, the young skateboarders in his area have to travel to Johannesburg to find skate parks or make do with the street.

“I knew what I wanted to do with my life from a very young age. Even on career day in grade 7 I dressed up in my skateboarding gear and showed everyone what my future career would be,” he says.

The son of a teacher, his choice of career has admittedly disappointed his mother, who thought he would further his education. “It doesn’t sit well with my mom that I am not going to school. She supports it and knows how much I love it, so I know she won't take me away from it,” he says.