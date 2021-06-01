Durban man critical after being shot multiple times outside mosque
A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times with a high calibre weapon outside a mosque in Durban on Tuesday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the incident took place at 10am outside a mosque in Spencer Road, Reservoir Hills, a suburb west of the city.
“On arrival at the scene a 57-year-old male was found seated in his motor vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds from a high calibre weapon.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a specialised stretcher used for the treatment and prevention of potential spinal cord injuries, and then he was taken to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.”
Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding the shooting.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.