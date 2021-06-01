Durban man critical after being shot multiple times outside mosque

A 57-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times with a high calibre weapon outside a mosque in Durban on Tuesday.

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics said the incident took place at 10am outside a mosque in Spencer Road, Reservoir Hills, a suburb west of the city.

“On arrival at the scene a 57-year-old male was found seated in his motor vehicle after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds from a high calibre weapon.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a specialised stretcher used for the treatment and prevention of potential spinal cord injuries, and then he was taken to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.”

Van Reenen said the motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding the shooting.

TimesLIVE