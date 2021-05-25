High-ranking cop shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

An acting station commander at Ndwedwe police station in Durban has been shot dead.

According to the police, Lt-Col Jabulani Ndawonde, 56, was driving to his home at about 6.30pm on Monday when he was gunned down near the Bhamshela taxi rank.

“It has been established from preliminary investigations that unknown occupants travelling in mini pick-up truck opened fire on the colonel as they passed his vehicle,” said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

He said national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole had directed the immediate mobilisation of a 72-hour activation plan.

The police are appealing to anyone who has any information about who could have been involved in the incident to contact the police on the Crime Stop number 086-00-10111 or via the MySAPS app, which can be downloaded on any iPhone or Android phone.

“All information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

TimesLIVE