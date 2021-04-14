'State not liable to cover his R10m legal costs'

SCA ruling confirms Zuma must pay back the money – DA

The Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA's) dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma's appeal against a judgment which ruled that the state is not liable to cover his legal costs has been hailed as a step that will see Zuma repay more than R10m.



The SCA yesterday dismissed Zuma's appeal with costs on a punitive scale after he had challenged a ruling of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria which found in December 2018 that the state was not liable for Zuma's legal costs which have been incurred in his personal capacity...