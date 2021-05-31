Malusi Gigaba 'angry and pained' at Norma Mngoma dragging his family into state capture shenanigans

Did former minister Malusi Gigaba use his alleged proximity to the Guptas to benefit his family? That is what his estranged wife, Norma Mngoma, would have the state capture inquiry believe.

Gigaba is “angry and pained” by this allegation, which he deems a desperate attempt by Mngoma to “demean and insult” his family because she could not get the divorce settlement she wanted.

According to Mngoma, Gigaba sought the Guptas intervention for his family several times, either in cash or employment for one of his sisters at Gupta-owned Sahara Computers.