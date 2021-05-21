Gigaba knew Gupta brothers, but says he had no business dealings with them

Former minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he did have interactions with the Gupta family as far back as the early 2000s, but these were of a social and cultural nature.

Gigaba, testifying before the state capture inquiry, said he used to be invited to various social and cultural events, which he attended. He maintained that he had no business dealings with the controversial family.

“You would understand that coming from KwaZulu-Natal, some of these events are quite popular for people living in Durban. Besides the great meals that are offered, there would be various other religious things. As a gesture of support for a cultural and religious function, one would attend,” he said.

Gigaba said it did not matter how many times one met with an acquaintance but what one did with the acquaintance.

“As I say, I had no business dealings. Whatever interactions with them were just social. I did not deliver anything. I just did my work. I am also quite a stubborn person.”

When asked by the evidence leader whether there was a time he made a conscious effort to no longer attend the Guptas' social events, Gigaba said this had happened around 2014.