Malusi Gigaba downplays security threat at Zondo inquiry, says stand by for his return

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has downplayed a security threat that forced the state capture commission to adjourn the testimony of his estranged wife Norma Mngoma on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7pm, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.

Zondo left and when he returned, he confirmed there was a security issue and that the commission would resume on Friday morning.