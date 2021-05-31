Majodina to open assault case after chaos breaks out at Pan-African parliament

The chaos and violent scenes that played themselves out at the Pan-African parliament on Monday resulted in a senior ANC leader getting assaulted.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Monday said she was going to open a criminal case after being kicked allegedly by Senegalese Djibril War, who is also a member of parliament.

Majodina's political adviser Nomfanelo Kota told SowetanLIVE that, despite not having received a full report from her about the alleged attack at the Pan-African parliament, Majodina was "physically fine".

Kota said she would be in a position to make further comment after speaking to Majodina as "she was still in session" in parliament.

Majodina told Eye Witness News that she was attacked when trying to intervene in a fight between War and Pupurai Togarepi from Zimbabwe.

"I went in there to make peace; I was trying to separate them. It is at that stage that I was attacked by honourable Djibril who is the chairperson of the rules," she said .

"And he kicked me. It is against that background that I’m going to open a case but now that the fight must be directed to me… I’m not going to take this lying down."

The parliament, based in Midrand, Gauteng, descended into chaos during a sitting on Monday to elect new leadership. The elections were initially scheduled for Thursday but had to be postponed after the house's staff member contracted Covid-19.

However, the election process was on Monday disrupted when some members of parliament hurled verbal and physical abuse at each other over disagreement on whether there should be rotational leadership or elections.

Last week EFF leader Julius Malema was also involved in a war of words at the Pan-African parliament.

In a video clip that is circulating on social media, a visibly angry Malema was heard repeatedly screaming at a man in green robes: "Don't make noise here, yesis!

Malema then appeared to be retreating back to his seat but a moment later again confronted the man: "I will kill you outside. Outside this building I will kill you!"

Following the threats, the man, who was sitting in a row close to where Malema was, moved away and sat in the front row.